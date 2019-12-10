The term “wind chill” is back in weather reports, as a frigid air mass brings the coldest air of the season to Wisconsin following a storm system that exited Monday, according to forecasters.
The coldest temperatures will be seen in northern Wisconsin, where snow-covered ground will factor in. But even in snow-free southern Wisconsin, wind chill values will be dipping below zero, the National Weather Service said.
Eagle River is predicted to see highs near 6 on Tuesday and 3 on Wednesday, with lows around 11 below Tuesday night and 8 below Wednesday night.
For the same periods, Wausau should see highs near 6 and 3, and lows around 9 below and 5 below; Eau Claire 4 and 1, and 12 below and rising from 1; and La Crosse 9 and 9, and zero and 9.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 17 and west winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour producing wind chill values of zero to 5, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, the low should be around 4, with wind chill values of 10 below to zero. That will be well above Madison’s record low for Dec. 10 of 16 below set in 1919.
Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 16 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mpg producing wind chill values of 10 below to zero.
The Weather Service said there’s a 40% chance for snow Thursday after 7 a.m., mixing with rain after 3 p.m.; a 30% chance for rain and snow Thursday night before 7 p.m.; a 20% chance for rain Friday after 1 p.m.; a 30% chance for rain before midnight, then rain and snow overnight Friday into Saturday; a 50% chance for rain and snow before 8 a.m., then snow on Saturday into Saturday; a 20% chance for snow Sunday; and a 30% chance for snow Sunday night and Monday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday through Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 36, 41, 34, 25 and 28, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around rising to around 20 and then near 32, 30, 18 and 17.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts flurries on Thursday, a few late day sprinkles on Friday, and light snow Saturday.
Tsaparis said after temperatures bottom out around 6 overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, they will rise to near 40 Friday before dropping back to the 20s Sunday and Monday.
Monday’s high in Madison was 41 at 1:05 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 19 degrees below the record high of 60 for Dec. 9, set in 1946.
Monday’s low in Madison was 20 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 42 degrees above the record low of 22 below for Dec. 9, set in 1876.
Officially, 0.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.08 inches, 0.55 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.94 inches of precipitation, 11.57 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 9 is 0.73 inches, set in 1879.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, keeping Madison’s December and meteorological winter total at 0.2 inches, 3.5 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 15.9 inches, 8.1 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 9 is 7 inches, set in 2009.
