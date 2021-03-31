Bundle up, but get the shorts and T-shirts ready southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a 2021 high of 65 on Monday, unseasonably cold weather at mid-week with highs in the 30s will give way to the warmest weather of the year for southern Wisconsin this weekend, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said the next week will be dry, with just a 20% chance for rain on Monday night, and an elevated fire risk Wednesday due to lower humidity and gusty northwest winds.
The temperature roller coaster the north-central U.S. has been experiencing will continue, with the current cold following warmth early this week and more warmth by the weekend, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 38 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 19, Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 39 and north winds at 5 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 24, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 52 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 67, 68, 71 and 70, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 38, 42, 48 and 52.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts cold weather followed by a strong warming trend for the weekend, with few thundershowers possible Monday and Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 39, 40, 55, 68, 70, 69 and 72, and overnight lows around 21, 26, 41, 44, 48 and 51.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 59 at 1:13 p.m., 9 degrees above normal and 19 degrees below the record high of 78 for March 30, set in 1967.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 36 at 11:59 p.m., 6 degrees above normal and 34 degrees above the record low of 2 for March 30, set in 1969.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 1.41 inches, 0.7 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.54 inches, 1.25 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 30 is 2.78 inches in 1998.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2 inches, 4.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 2.7 inches below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 30 is 3.8 inches in 1926 and 1934.
Photos: A look back at the frigid blast of 2014 caused by the 'polar vortex'