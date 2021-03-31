Bundle up, but get the shorts and T-shirts ready southern Wisconsin

After a 2021 high of 65 on Monday, unseasonably cold weather at mid-week with highs in the 30s will give way to the warmest weather of the year for southern Wisconsin this weekend, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said the next week will be dry, with just a 20% chance for rain on Monday night, and an elevated fire risk Wednesday due to lower humidity and gusty northwest winds.

The temperature roller coaster the north-central U.S. has been experiencing will continue, with the current cold following warmth early this week and more warmth by the weekend, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 38 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 19, Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 39 and north winds at 5 to 15 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 24, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 52 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph.