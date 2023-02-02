Temperatures going down today and winds going up. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect late tonight and through the morning on Friday. See how cold it's going to feel in our latest forecast video.
17 facts about Punxsutawney Phil and his namesake celebration
1. Phil has been a legend since 1887
This clever critter has been in charge of our seasonal fate for more than 130 years!
TNS
2. Phil was named after King Philip
Punxsutawney Phil was supposedly named after King Philip (the English name given to the chief to the Wampanoag people). Before that, he was called "Br'er Groundhog."
Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS
3. Phil’s full name is ridiculously long
Phil’s full name is "Punxsutawney Phil, Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, and Weather Prophet Extraordinary."
ROBIN LOZNAK/CENTRE DAILY TIMES (TNS)
4. ‘Groundhog Punch’ keeps him young
Phil is given a special punch every summer at the annual Groundhog Picnic, and it is said that extends his life for another seven years.
ROBIN LOZNAK/CENTRE DAILY TIMES (TNS)
5. Phil lives in a town library
When Phil isn't busy playing forecaster at Gobbler's Knob, he lives in the town library.
Dreamstime/TNS
6. Phil is married
Phil lives in the library with his wife, Phyllis.
Dreamstime/TNS
7. The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s ‘Inner Circle’ takes care of Phil
The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's Inner Circle takes care of Phil all year long and plans each year’s big ceremony. They also dress to the nines for the occasion.
LAURENCE KESTERSON/PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER (TNS)
8. There are 15 members of the Inner Circle
The Inner Circle currently has 15 members (16 if you count Phil), including President Bill Deeley, who has been in the circle for more than 30 years.
DAVID SWANSON/PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER (TNS)
9. Phil likes to meet famous people
Phil’s not just hanging out at home in the library waiting to make weather predictions. He has done his fair share of traveling, meeting celebrities and public figures like Oprah and President Ronald Reagan.
AP Photo/Themba Hadebe
10. When booze was in jeopardy of being banned, Phil predicted a long winter
During Prohibition, Phil allegedly announced that if he were kept from drinking the hard stuff there would be 60 weeks of winter.
Chris Ware/Lexington Herald-Leader (TNS)
11. Phil is bigger than your average groundhog
According to
visitpa.com, the average groundhog is 20 inches long and weighs 12 to 15 pounds. But the tourism site says Phil weighs about 20 pounds and is 22 inches long.
ROBIN LOZNAK/CENTRE DAILY TIMES (TNS)
12. Phil’s retirement is supported by PETA
In 2010, the animal rights group PETA suggested using a robotic groundhog in place of Phil. But he's still trucking along to work year after year.
Lexington Herald-Leader/MCT
13. Punxsutawney gets thousands of visitors thanks to Bill Murray
Since the release of “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray, tens of thousands of people have visited Phil’s home of Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney.
Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS
14. Phil used to text
Back in 2010, the Groundhog Club encouraged people to sign up for text alerts about Phil's weather prediction. It doesn't look like he's into texting anymore.
Dreamstime/TNS
15. Phil speaks Groundhogese
Phil uses a special language to communicate his shadow-finding results to the Inner Circle president, who then announces it to the world.
Kurt Strazdins (TNS)
16. Phil’s predictions aren’t that accurate
According to Stormfax, a website that has tracked Phil’s predictions since the 1880s, he has about a 39 percent success rate on judging whether or not spring will begin.
Chris Ware/Lexington Herald-Leader (TNS)
17. Phil’s incorrect predictions aren’t his fault
One record shows Phil’s shadow-based predictions have only been right about 64 percent of the time. (He got it wrong in 2017.) But retired handler Ron Ploucha has said, "Unfortunately, there have been years where the president has misinterpreted what Phil said." So, failed predictions are often the result human error.
DAVID SWANSON/PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER (TNS)
