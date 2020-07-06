Broken record of weather for southern Wisconsin: heat and chances for storms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Wisconsin’s broken record of weather will continue this week, with heat index values ranging from 90 to 100 for much of the work week and chances for thunderstorms continuing into the weekend, according to forecasters.

Isolated to scattered storms are expected Monday, with the best chance to the east of Madison, the National Weather Service said.

While storm chances continue into the weekend, the best chances for widespread storms will be Tuesday and Thursday.

In Madison on Monday and Monday night, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms after 2 p.m. and before 8 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 90, winds developing out of the west around 5 miles per hour, and a low around 71.

Tuesday’s forecast features a 40% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 89 and winds developing out of the west around 5 mph.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 70 with a 30% chance for showers and storms, Wednesday should be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 and winds developing out of the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.