Broken record of weather for southern Wisconsin: heat and chances for storms

Southern Wisconsin’s broken record of weather will continue this week, with heat index values ranging from 90 to 100 for much of the work week and chances for thunderstorms continuing into the weekend, according to forecasters.
Isolated to scattered storms are expected Monday, with the best chance to the east of Madison, the National Weather Service said.
While storm chances continue into the weekend, the best chances for widespread storms will be Tuesday and Thursday.
In Madison on Monday and Monday night, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms after 2 p.m. and before 8 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 90, winds developing out of the west around 5 miles per hour, and a low around 71.
Tuesday’s forecast features a 40% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 89 and winds developing out of the west around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 70 with a 30% chance for showers and storms, Wednesday should be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 and winds developing out of the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 70% Thursday, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; 70% Thursday night, with possible rain total of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; 40% Friday and Friday night; 20% Saturday; 30% Saturday and Saturday night.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 90, 87, 86 and 84, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 73, 68, 66 and 64.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts continued hot and humid weather, with a few isolated late-day storms on Monday, possible isolated showers overnight, a few storms Tuesday, isolated late-day storms Wednesday, possible scattered storms Thursday, and a possible few storms Friday.
Tsaparis said highs Monday through Sunday should be near 90, 91, 93, 91, 88, 87 and 85, and overnight lows around 70, 71, 72, 70, 68 and 67.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 90 at 4:07 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 104 for July 5, set in 2012.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 66 at 4:59 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 26 degrees above the record low of 40 for July 5, set in 1972.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s July total at zero, 0.69 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 5.07 inches, 0.16 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 18.68 inches, 1.62 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 5 is 3.75 inches in 1993.
