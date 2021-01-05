Bright sunshine burns off freezing fog on nice winter day for southern Wisconsin

Bright sunshine burned off more freezing fog on a nice winter day for southern Wisconsin Tuesday, with quiet weather and temperatures around normal on tap for the next week, according to forecasters.

On Tuesday in Madison, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 32 and west winds around 5 miles per hour becoming calm in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Widespread dense freezing fog is expected overnight, mainly between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., as the low falls to around 17, with areas of fog remaining until 10 a.m. on a cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 31 and east winds around 5 mph.

The freezing fog may result in slick spots on untreated roadways, sidewalks, and other surfaces, the Weather Service warned.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 24, Thursday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 33 and northeast winds around 5 mph.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 30, 27, 27 and 27, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 22, 17, 16 and 14.