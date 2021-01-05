Bright sunshine burns off freezing fog on nice winter day for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Bright sunshine burned off more freezing fog on a nice winter day for southern Wisconsin Tuesday, with quiet weather and temperatures around normal on tap for the next week, according to forecasters.
On Tuesday in Madison, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 32 and west winds around 5 miles per hour becoming calm in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Widespread dense freezing fog is expected overnight, mainly between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., as the low falls to around 17, with areas of fog remaining until 10 a.m. on a cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 31 and east winds around 5 mph.
The freezing fog may result in slick spots on untreated roadways, sidewalks, and other surfaces, the Weather Service warned.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 24, Thursday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 33 and northeast winds around 5 mph.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 30, 27, 27 and 27, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 22, 17, 16 and 14.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts quiet weather through Monday, with highs near 32, 31, 31, 30, 28, 29 and 29, and overnight lows around 18, 20, 20, 18, 17 and 17.
Monday’s high in Madison was 29 at 11:59 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 24 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 4, set in 1880.
Monday’s low in Madison was 20 at 9:35 a.m., 8 degrees above the normal low and 46 degrees above the record low of 26 below for Jan. 4, set in 1884.
Officially, 0.02 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s January and 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.04 inches, 0.12 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 1.17 inches, 0.73 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 4 is 1.22 inches, set in 1874.
Officially, 0.5 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s January and 2021 snow total to 1.1 inches, 0.5 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 14.6 inches, 0.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.9 inches, 2.3 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 4 is 11.7 inches, set in 1910.
Madison’s official snow depth is 6 inches.
