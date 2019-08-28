South-central Wisconsin will see a breezy start to a nice Wednesday, but strong storms and a severe storm or two are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 72, with west winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph.
After an overnight low around 54, Thursday features a 30 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 81 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Chances for showers and storms return at 30 percent Friday night, 40 percent Saturday and 30 percent Saturday night.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 73, 68, 73, 79 and 81, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 55, 53, 53, 58 and 63.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening, showers developing Friday night, possible scattered showers Saturday, a few possible showers Monday night, and a possible few storms next Tuesday.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 78 at 2:20 p.m., the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 95 for Aug. 27, set in 1953.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 60 at 2:21 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 25 degrees above the record low of 35 for Aug. 27, set in 1968.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s August total at 2.85 inches, 0.89 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 13.78 inches, 1.32 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 29.59 inches, 5.3 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 27 is 2.78 inches in 1959.