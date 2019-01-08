A blast of winter air is starting to hit south-central Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures dropping and wind speeds increasing.
The National Weather Service forecast is looking at wind chills near zero Wednesday and Wednesday night, with winds gusting up to 35 mph.
The cold won't last long, with highs expected to be in the low 30s by Friday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: Scattered flurries before 11 p.m., low around 16. Winds gusting up to 35 mph.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, high near 20. Wind chill values between zero and 5. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 13. Wind chill values between zero and 5.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 25.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 19.
- Friday: Cloudy, high near 31.
- Friday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight, low around 24.
- Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon, high near 32.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 22.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 33.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 22.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 36.