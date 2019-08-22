South-central Wisconsin will enjoy boring but beautiful weather through the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and pleasant highs in the 70s, before chances for showers and storms return early next week, according to forecasters.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday through Saturday and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 74, 72, 75 and 75, and lows Thursday night through Saturday night around 54, 52 and 55, the National Weather Service said.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms return at 20 percent Sunday night, 60 percent Monday, 50 percent Monday night, 20 percent Tuesday and Tuesday night, and 30 percent Wednesday, the Weather Service said.
Look for skies to be mostly cloudy Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 78, 77 and 73, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 60, 62 and 58.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts nice weather through the weekend, with scattered showers and storms Monday, and rain possible Tuesday evening and night.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 79 at 9:33 a.m., the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 101 for Aug. 21, set in 1995.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 61 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 43 for Aug. 21, set in 1969 and 1970.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s August total at 2.49 inches, 0.47 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 13.42 inches, 1.74 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 29.23 inches, 5.72 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 21 is 1.85 inches in 1966.