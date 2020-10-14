Blustery Wednesday for southern Wisconsin before much colder weather moves in

Southern Wisconsin will see a blustery Wednesday before much colder weather moves in, with frost and freezing temperatures expected Thursday night and Friday night, and a hard freeze possible, according to forecasters.

Southerly winds will gust to 40 to 45 miles per hour at times from late morning through the afternoon on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

In the cold air behind the low pressure bringing the strong winds to Wisconsin on Wednesday, northeastern Montana and northwestern North Dakota could see snow, AccuWeather said.

As the low pressure moves past, a southward dip in the jet stream will allow the cold air to expand on Wednesday night and Thursday, including into Wisconsin.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 20% chance for showers after 4 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 68 and south winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph and gusting as high as 45 mph, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 41, Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 50 and northwest winds around 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.