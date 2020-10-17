 Skip to main content
Blustery Saturday for southern Wisconsin before chance of snow Sunday

Blustery Saturday for southern Wisconsin before chance of snow Sunday

Crossing paths

Enjoying a stretch of steady, brisk winds on Tuesday, several kiteboard enthusiasts make the most of the conditions skimming across Lake Monona. A blustery Saturday will be the case in Madison for Saturday with a wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m.

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

Swaths of southern Wisconsin are expected to have a blustery Saturday — with wind gusts potentially as high as 50 mph — before a chance of snow Sunday morning.

The National Weather Services issued a wind advisory Saturday for portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin, including Madison and Janesville — where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an evening outdoor rally.

South winds are expected to range between 20 mph and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the Weather Service said.

In Madison, the Weather Service forecasts gusts up to 45 p.m., a high near 60 degrees and overcast skies throughout Saturday. 

On Sunday morning, there's a chance of rain and snow in Madison before 9 a.m., according to the Weather Service, and then a chance of just rain between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. before skies are expected to gradually clear.

