Gusting winds, whiteout conditions and snow-covered roads are making driving on area roads difficult, causing officials to tell motorists to stay off the roads Sunday.
County sheriffs throughout the state, including those in Columbia County and Lafayette County, and the Wisconsin State Patrol warned motorists to avoid travelling on Sunday due to the blowing snow and high winds.
"Travel is not advised throughout most of the state," the State Patrol said Sunday afternoon on Facebook. "Conditions vary from ice covered roads to zero visibility."
For current highway and interstate conditions: Go to 511wi.gov/.
Winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts of up to 55 mph in Madison created blowing snow and even closed South Pleasant View Road between Valley View Road and Old Sauk Road because of whiteout conditions.
That road is expected to reopen by 5:30 a.m. Monday.
The Madison Streets Division said Sunday afternoon that plows had started salting and plowing main thoroughfares in the city.
Other trucks will plow slush off of neighborhood streets, according to city officials.
A high wind warning is in effect in Madison until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
"Those commuting in other outlying areas of Madison should use caution while the winds remain high as visibility may be limited while the snow blows across the road," the Streets Division said.
Temperatures are also expected to fall to minus 2 overnight, producing wind chills of between minus 10 and minus 20.
As the temperatures drop, ice could redevelop, the Streets Division said. Since salt's effectiveness decreases when temperatures drop below 20 degrees, sand will be applied in slick areas to help with traction.
"Those on the roads Sunday should remain alert. Changing weather conditions will keep the road conditions changing as well," the Streets Division said. "For Monday morning, plan for a slow commute because roadway users may encounter slick areas, especially on neighborhood streets where the melted slush froze due to the plummeting temperatures."