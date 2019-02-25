Another bitterly cold night is forecast for Madison Monday night, with another round of snow right behind.
The National Weather Service said wind chills will drop to the 10 below to 15 below range in parts of south-central and east-central Wisconsin, with actual temperatures going down to zero.
Snow is expected to start Tuesday afternoon, and before it's done, Madison could see up to 3 inches of snow, with up to 5 inches along the Lake Michigan shoreline, thanks to lake enhancement snow.
Like it or not, the forecast also calls for snow on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, followed by a very cold Sunday.
The day-to-day outlook in the Madison area:
- Monday night: A 20 percent chance of snow, low around zero. Wind chills between 10 below and zero.
- Tuesday: A 60 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon, high near 18. New snow accumulation of about an inch.
- Tuesday night: A 70 percent chance of snow, low around 14. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible.
- Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of snow and freezing rain before 10 a.m., then snow between 10 a.m. and noon, high near 24.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 4.
- Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon, high near 24.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 8.
- Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow after noon, high near 30.
- Friday night: A 60 percent chance of snow, low around 14.
- Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow, high near 18.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 4 below.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 10.