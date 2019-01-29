Bitter cold leads UW-Madison to cancel classes through noon Thursday

The life-threatening temperatures forecasters are calling the coldest in a generation prompted UW-Madison to cancel classes, events and campus activities from 5 p.m. Tuesday through noon Thursday.
Essential campus services will remain open. Some of those functions include university housing and dining, life and safety, essential research and animal care, and physical building maintenance.
UW Health plans to remain open, spokeswoman Lisa Brunette said Tuesday morning.
Non-essential employees are directed not to report to work Wednesday or Thursday morning. Additional information will be provided to employees Tuesday.
The announcement comes after thousands of UW-Madison students have signed an online petition calling for the university to shut down Tuesday and Wednesday because of dangerously cold temperatures. The petition has been endorsed by Associated Students of Madison, the school's student governing body, and has already been signed by over 12,000 students as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
"It is the coldest time in 40 years, and even 10 minutes outdoors without appropriate protection will be very risky for frostbite," said Hairu Zheng, who started the petition Monday night after the university announced classes would be held on Tuesday.
The last time UW-Madison canceled a full day of classes was in December of 2009 because of a blizzard. In 2014, classes were called off a half-day because of extreme cold.
Madison Area Technical College announced it will close classes and events from 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Facilities will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Classes are expected to resume Friday.
Most public school districts in the region had no problem calling off school Tuesday. About 90 districts and private schools called off school Tuesday, and the majority also canceled school for Wednesday.
For the second day in a row, Madison schools were closed, and the closing is starting to cause some logistical problems for high schoolers, since it's the time of year when final exams are scheduled.
Metro Transit is providing warming buses at the four Madison bus transfer points, because the school district canceled classes, allowing buses to stay put instead of taking students to school.
"We are looking at the possibility of warming buses Tuesday through Thursday," said Mick Rusch, marketing and customer service manager for Metro Transit.
"We're expecting to return to normal winter weather operations on Friday or whenever the weather starts to warm," Rusch said.
The heavy snow that fell Sunday night into Monday, followed by extreme cold, prompted city officials to extend the deadline for removing snow and ice from public sidewalks to 8 a.m. Wednesday instead of noon on Tuesday.
The city has free sand at various locations, find a location near you at http://www.cityofmadison.com/sand
City plow crews are still attacking the snow-clogged streets, and are expecting cleanup to last all week.
Because of the sub-zero temperatures (3 below at 8 a.m. Tuesday), salt is no good on slick roads, so the city is putting sand down where needed.
Drivers are reminded to take it easy, since many highways have slick spots or long stretches of ice.
The state highway travel map shows just about the entire state with some problem on the road, either ice covered, snow covered or with slippery stretches.
The only area where roads seem to be in good shape is in southwest Wisconsin, as the map at https://511wi.gov/map#:Alerts shows.