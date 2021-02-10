Bitter cold continues for Wisconsin, but finally some light at the end of the tunnel

Days of bitter cold with highs struggling to get out of the single digits lie ahead for southern Wisconsin, but there finally is a glimmer of hope with highs soaring to near 20 next Tuesday, according to forecasters.

Very cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are expected to continue through this weekend, with the potential for more wind chill advisories, particularly over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Light snow is possible across southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon into Thursday night and again late in the week.

Up to an inch of accumulation is possible south of a line roughly from Prairie du Chien to Wautoma to Green Bay, with up to 2 inches possible in Milwaukee and far southeastern Wisconsin.

Forecasters had been warning for about a month that a weakening in the polar vortex could send bitter cold plunging into Wisconsin. It took longer than initially predicted, but the frigid cold arrived last weekend may turn into the coldest stretch in Madison history by one measure.

Madison’s longest string of consecutive days with a daytime high temperature of 10 degrees or less is 10, which occurred in January 1963, followed by seven in January 1994, according to Steve Ackerman and Jonathan Martin, UW-Madison professors.