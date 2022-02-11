Bitter cold after snow showers Friday afternoon, with big storm eyed for next week for Wisconsin

A cold front will bring snow showers Friday afternoon and then more bitter cold to southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Temperatures will warm up next week in advance of a big storm that will hit the middle of the country, AccuWeather said, with a stripe of moderate to heavy snow likely to extend from near the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma to portions of Wisconsin and Michigan.

The storm will come with a major shift in the weather pattern that also will ease the record-breaking heat in the West and bring much-needed moisture there. By late next week, portions of the Southwest may experience their lowest temperatures since December, when atmospheric rivers brought huge amounts of rain and snow to the West.

South of the snow swath in the middle of the country, there is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms developing from portions of central Texas to central and eastern Oklahoma next Wednesday, then shifting east Thursday, AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Michaela Heeren said.

For southern Wisconsin on Friday, a dusting to a half-inch of snow will be possible, along with gusty winds, the National Weather Service said.

The cold air that will move in will bring wind chills down to the teens below zero overnight.

In Madison on Friday, there’s a 60% chance of precipitation Friday and 50% overnight in the form of rain showers before 1 p.m., rain and snow showers between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and snow showers after 3 p.m. and before 8 p.m., snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Skies will be cloudy Friday, with temperatures falling from near 40 at mid-day to around 6 overnight, with west winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph during the day, and north winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph overnight.

The weekend will be quiet, with just a chance for flurries overnight Saturday through Sunday noon, with sunny skies Saturday and mostly sunny skies Sunday, and highs near 13 and 16, sandwiching a low around 4.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain and then rain and snow Tuesday night, a 50% chance for rain Wednesday, a 60% chance for rain and snow Wednesday night, and a 50% chance for snow Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday, with highs near 27, 35, 45 and 28, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night 6, 10, 38 and 25.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a light rain/snow mix Friday, a chance for flurries Sunday into Sunday night, a chance for a rain/mix Wednesday, a chance for mixed precipitation Wednesday night, and a chance for snow Thursday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 40, 16, 16, 27, 36, 45 and 30, and overnight lows around 5, 2, 5, 8, 25 and 22.

Thursday’s high in Madison was 34 at 11:59 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 20 degrees below the record high of 54 for Feb. 10, set in 2009.

Thursday’s low in Madison was 23 at 8:31 a.m., 10 degrees above the normal low and 48 degrees above the record low of 25 below for Feb. 10, set in 1899.

Officially, 0.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s February total to 0.06 inches, 0.43 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) rose to 2.23 inches, 1.36 inches below normal. Madison’s 2022 precipitation total rose to 0.54 inches, 1.42 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 10 is 0.65 inches in 2013.

The 0.4 inches of snow on Thursday boosted Madison’s February total to 0.7 inches, 4.1 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 16.3 inches, 14.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.9 inches, 17.2 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 10 is 6.1 inches in 1969.

Madison’s official snow depth is 4 inches.

