It seems like forever since temperatures have been above normal in Madison, but that should be the case by mid-week.

Forecasters are looking at highs in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday, when the normal high would be 42 both days.

The down side, if there could ever be one when temperatures are in the 50s in March, is a good chance for rain from Tuesday night through Thursday.

The National Weather Service said Madison could get over an inch of rain during that stretch, so combined with melting snow, we could see water buildup in low-lying areas and in high water streams.

The work and school week will start out sunny but cold, with a high of 33 on Monday.

Tuesday should be warmer at 44, but clouds are expected to move in later in the day, bringing rain mainly after 7 p.m. New precipitation amounts should be between a tenth and a quarter-inch.

Wednesday's high is forecast to reach 53, with rain likely, up to a quarter-inch during the day. At night, we could get a thunderstorm with the rain, along with winds gusting up to 25 mph. Rain could total a half-inch.

On Thursday, rain is likely mainly after 1 p.m., with the high topping out at 57. Winds gusting up to 30 mph are possible, with total rainfall into the night reaching maybe two-tenths of an inch.

Colder air moves in on Friday, with the high reaching 38, along with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning then just rain around lunch hour.

The weekend should be sunny with near seasonal temperatures, 38 on Saturday and 41 on Sunday.

Sunday's high of 36 was 4 degrees below normal and 30 degrees below the record high of 66 for March 10, set in 1894.

The low of 25 was 2 degrees above normal and 30 degrees above the record low of 5 below for the date, set in 2003.

A trace of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport on Sunday, keeping the March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.50 inches, 0.11 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on March 10 was 0.93 inches in 2013.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.00 inches of precipitation, 2.71 inches above normal.

Snowfall stayed at 2.8 inches for March and spring, the normal amount through March 10.

The record snowfall on March 10 was 5.5 inches in 1993.

During the snow season (July 1 to June 30), Madison has received 54.3 inches of snow, 10.4 inches above normal.