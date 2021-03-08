Big warm-up for southern Wisconsin could include thunderstorms at mid-week

Next 12 Hours
A big warm-up for southern Wisconsin that will see temperatures cracking 60 could include thunderstorms at mid-week, according to forecasters.
The big warming trend is due to a pronounced northward bulge in the jet stream, AccuWeather said.
"A broad flow from the southwest will transport unseasonably warm air northward into the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes early this week," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski explained. "High temperatures into the 70s can extend as far north as parts of South Dakota and Minnesota on Tuesday."
Along with the warmth, rounds of heavy rain, possible flooding, and even isolated severe weather is possible in the center of the country through the end of the week, thought the worst of it will be south of Wisconsin, AccuWeather said.
"Although the setup at midweek does not look like one that will typically produce a widespread severe thunderstorm outbreak, there is still enough concern that some strong to locally severe thunderstorms can erupt each afternoon from Wednesday through Friday," Pydynowski said. "If any strong to locally severe thunderstorms are to develop, the most likely area for this to happen would be for portions of the south-central Plains.”
A swath of the country from Kansas and Oklahoma to Indiana and portions of Ohio and Kentucky will be at risk for repetitive, heavy downpours late this week.
"A general 2 to 4 inches of rain can fall across large swaths of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana later this week as a slow-moving storm and frontal boundary works its way through the region," Pydynowski said.
In Madison on Monday, look for sunny skies, a high near 55 and west winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 36, Tuesday’s forecast features patchy fog before 7 a.m., otherwise partly sunny skies, a high near 60 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph.
There’s a 40% chance for showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday after midnight as the low falls to around 49.
The Weather Service said there’s an 80% chance for showers Wednesday, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to a half-inch; a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night; a 40% chance for showers Thursday; and a 20% chance for rain and snow showers Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 59, 52, 48, 45 and 42, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 44, 31, 27 and 26.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 44 at 11:13 p.m., 5 degrees above normal and 33 degrees below the record high of 77 for March 7, set in 2000.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 17 at 4:14 a.m., 5 degrees below normal and 24 degrees above the record low of 7 below for March 7, set in 1920.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at a trace, 0.43 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.13 inches, 0.98 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 7 is 1.07 inches in 2009.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at a trace, 2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 43.2 inches, 0.1 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 7 is 6.1 inches in 1935.
Madison’s official snow depth is 6 inches.
