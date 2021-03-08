Big warm-up for southern Wisconsin could include thunderstorms at mid-week

A big warm-up for southern Wisconsin that will see temperatures cracking 60 could include thunderstorms at mid-week, according to forecasters.

The big warming trend is due to a pronounced northward bulge in the jet stream, AccuWeather said.

"A broad flow from the southwest will transport unseasonably warm air northward into the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes early this week," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski explained. "High temperatures into the 70s can extend as far north as parts of South Dakota and Minnesota on Tuesday."

Along with the warmth, rounds of heavy rain, possible flooding, and even isolated severe weather is possible in the center of the country through the end of the week, thought the worst of it will be south of Wisconsin, AccuWeather said.