Big warm-up could mean Thursday will be coldest air southern Wisconsin sees until fall

It might be wishful thinking, but a big warming trend starting Friday might mean southern Wisconsin won’t see cold like Thursday until fall, according to forecasters.
At 6:53 a.m. it was 20 at the Dane County Regional Airport, the high Thursday will only be around 40 under sunny skies with north winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour and the overnight low around 23, the National Weather Service said.
But the high may hit 50 on Friday and highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s starting Saturday, as the days get longer and the sun angle stronger.
The bad news is that with continued dry weather, elevated fire weather concerns continue through Saturday, the Weather Service said.
AccuWeather forecasters say that temperatures may climb high enough to challenge decades-old record highs in some locations, with Nebraska approaching 90 on Monday and South Dakota the 80s over the weekend.
And the warm conditions are expected to have staying power.
"Next week as a whole will remain very mild to warm for early April," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Carl Babinski said.
In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 49 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 37, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 65 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers return at 20% Monday, 30% Monday night, 20% Tuesday night, and 30% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Sunday, and partly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 68, 72, 72 and 69, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 41, 49, 53 and 51.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a strong warming trend with a few thundershowers possible Monday and Monday night, and isolated thundershowers possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 42, 53, 66, 70, 70, 71 and 66, and overnight lows around 25, 38, 42, 48, 53 and 51.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 40 at 2:07 p.m., 10 degrees below normal and 42 degrees below the record high of 82 for March 31, set in 1981.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 27 at 11:55 p.m., 3 degrees below normal and 22 degrees above the record low of 5 for March 31, set in 1923 and 1969.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 1.41 inches, 0.79 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.54 inches, 1.34 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 31 is 1.52 inches in 1993.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2 inches, 5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 2.9 inches below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 31 is 7.7 inches in 1926.
