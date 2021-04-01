Big warm-up could mean Thursday will be coldest air southern Wisconsin sees until fall

It might be wishful thinking, but a big warming trend starting Friday might mean southern Wisconsin won’t see cold like Thursday until fall, according to forecasters.

At 6:53 a.m. it was 20 at the Dane County Regional Airport, the high Thursday will only be around 40 under sunny skies with north winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour and the overnight low around 23, the National Weather Service said.

But the high may hit 50 on Friday and highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s starting Saturday, as the days get longer and the sun angle stronger.

The bad news is that with continued dry weather, elevated fire weather concerns continue through Saturday, the Weather Service said.

AccuWeather forecasters say that temperatures may climb high enough to challenge decades-old record highs in some locations, with Nebraska approaching 90 on Monday and South Dakota the 80s over the weekend.

And the warm conditions are expected to have staying power.

"Next week as a whole will remain very mild to warm for early April," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Carl Babinski said.