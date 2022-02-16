Big storm to deal powerful blow to Illinois, mostly miss southern Wisconsin

A storm system meteorologists had trouble pinning down will track far enough south to mostly spare Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Southern Wisconsin could see rain and some wintry mix, while southeastern Wisconsin could face some accumulating snow while heavy snow falls in central and northern Illinois Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Mark Gehring, lead forecaster for the Weather Service, said light rain will change to light freezing rain, sleet and snow late Wednesday evening into the early Thursday morning, with just a glaze of ice possible and minor snow accumulation over far southeastern Wisconsin.

The main swath of up to a foot of snow is expected to fall from northeastern Kansas to the thumb of Michigan, cutting through the southern part of the metropolitan area of Chicago, AccuWeather said.

The snow will begin to arrive in the Plains late Wednesday night and progress northeastward, impacting Chicago in the early hours of Thursday morning and Detroit later Thursday. Severe weather that could include tornadoes is expected on the southern side of the system.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s an 80% chance for rain, mainly before 3 p.m. and possibly totaling a tenth to a quarter of an inch, a high near 46 under cloudy skies, with south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour turning out of the northwest in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.

The chance for precipitation falls to 30% overnight and 20% Thursday in the form of rain and snow before 8 p.m., snow between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., and snow again after noon.

After an overnight low around 18, Thursday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 21 and north winds around 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow showers before midnight Friday, a 30% chance for rain and snow showers on Monday, a 70% chance for snow showers Monday night, and a 50% chance for snow showers Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 31, 27, 49, 36 and 31, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 5, 7, 32, 28 and 24.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered rain developing late Wednesday morning, a snow/mix south and southeast of the Madison area overnight, 1 to 2 inches of light snow possible south and southeast of Madison Thursday, less than an inch of light snow possible Friday night, a rain/snow mix possible later on Monday, and mixed precipitation possible Tuesday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 46, 21, 28, 29, 45, 37 and 30, and overnight lows around 17, 2, 7, 21, 25 and 25.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 37 at 11:59 p.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 63 for Feb. 15, set in 1921.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 10 at 4:27 a.m., 5 degrees below the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 14 below for Feb. 15, set in 1920.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s February total at 0.08 inches, 0.67 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.25 inches, 1.6 inches below normal. The 2022 precipitation total stayed at 0.56 inches, 1.66 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 15 is 0.48 inches in 1992.

With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s February total stayed at 0.9 inches, 6.3 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 16.5 inches, 16.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 17.1 inches, 19.4 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 15 is 4.9 inches in 1992.

Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.

