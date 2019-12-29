Big snowstorm will deliver some to southern Wisconsin, much more north and west. See how much will fall and when

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brown said highs should range from 56 Sunday down to 32 Tuesday, back to 44 Thursday and in the mid-30s Friday and Saturday, while lows will range from 18 to 31.

This week’s predicted above normal temperatures come as the Polar Vortex remains strong enough to keep brutally cold arctic air well to the north in Alaska and Canada, AccuWeather said.

After a warm start to December, a recent cold blast in Alaska has actual temperatures plummeting to more than 60 below zero.

Some of the extremely cold air is forecast to spread south over part of western Canada during the first week of January, then move toward central and eastern Canada during the second week of the month as the polar vortex shifts farther to the east but remains strong, keeping it from dipping into the U.S.

"Some cold air will sag and advance from the North-Central states to the Northeast states during the second week of the month, but the most frigid air is expected to remain across Canada," said AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok. "We expect above-average temperatures that linger from late December to the first week of January to return during the second half of January.”