Big snowstorm taking aim at Wisconsin on Sunday. See how much may fall and where it may hit hardest

Next 12 Hours
The next big snowstorm is taking aim at Wisconsin on Sunday, with who gets hit hardest still uncertain this many days in advance, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said the storm potentially could bring 6 inches or more, with the highest snow totals at this time expected in central Wisconsin along the Interstate 90 corridor heading east from La Crosse.
“This swath of moderate snowfall could easily shift north or south, so keep up with the forecast,” the Weather Service said. “Expect refinements to amounts and location over the next few days.”
The snow looks to start in western Wisconsin late Saturday night and exit the state later on Sunday.
The accompanying forecast map from the Weather Service in La Crosse shows totals of 3 inches in Platteville, 5 inches in Richland Center, 8 inches in La Crosse, and 7 inches in Tomah.
No snow totals are provided for Madison, Racine, Green Bay or Eagle River, but the forecast for Eau Claire is 5 to 9 inches.
On Thursday, far southeastern Wisconsin could see a little light snow, but quiet weather is expected elsewhere.
In Madison on Thursday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 30 and north winds around 5 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 13, Friday’s forecast features a 20 percent chance for snow after 4 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 31 and northwest winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for snow are 20% Friday night through Saturday before 1 p.m., 20% Saturday night, 80% Sunday and Sunday night mainly after 7 a.m. and before 7 p.m., 20% Tuesday night, and 40% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, cloudy Sunday, mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 30, 34, 30, 34 and 37, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 19, 21, 21, 20 and 23.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few flurries far south of the Madison area on Thursday, a few flurries Friday evening through Saturday, light snow possible Sunday, and a rain/snow mix possible on Wednesday, with highs near 29, 31, 30, 33, 32, 34 and 35, and overnight lows around 15, 18, 19, 15, 20 and 24.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 26 at 4:41 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 54 for Feb. 5, set in 1946.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 14 at 7:23 a.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 35 degrees above the record low of 21 below for Feb. 5, set in 1895 and 1936.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s February total at zero, 0.21 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.26 inches, 0.08 inches above normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 1.74 inches, 0.3 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 5 is 0.64 inches in 1953.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s February total stayed at zero, 2.1 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 21.7 inches, 6.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 37.4 inches, 4.8 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 5 is 5 inches in 1974.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.