Big snowstorm taking aim at Wisconsin on Sunday. See how much may fall and where it may hit hardest

After an overnight low around 13, Friday’s forecast features a 20 percent chance for snow after 4 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 31 and northwest winds around 5 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for snow are 20% Friday night through Saturday before 1 p.m., 20% Saturday night, 80% Sunday and Sunday night mainly after 7 a.m. and before 7 p.m., 20% Tuesday night, and 40% Wednesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, cloudy Sunday, mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 30, 34, 30, 34 and 37, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 19, 21, 21, 20 and 23.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few flurries far south of the Madison area on Thursday, a few flurries Friday evening through Saturday, light snow possible Sunday, and a rain/snow mix possible on Wednesday, with highs near 29, 31, 30, 33, 32, 34 and 35, and overnight lows around 15, 18, 19, 15, 20 and 24.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 26 at 4:41 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 54 for Feb. 5, set in 1946.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 14 at 7:23 a.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 35 degrees above the record low of 21 below for Feb. 5, set in 1895 and 1936.