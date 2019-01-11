There isn't much news on the weather front in south-central Wisconsin Friday, and that should hold true well into next week.
Areas to the south could get hit with up to nine inches of snow in southwest Illinois, but the track of the storm keeps it going east and not near Wisconsin.
A couple of small chances for snow are in the forecast on Saturday and Thursday, but other than that, days should be dry and temperatures should be above normal.
The National Weather Service said Friday should be partly sunny with a high near 33, then we could see some snow or a mix of rain and snow Saturday afternoon, with no accumulation expected.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said Sunday should be partly sunny with a high of 32, before highs jump to the upper 30s both Monday and Tuesday, under partly sunny skies.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny and 32, with clouds coming in Thursday, giving us a slight chance for snow showers. The high should be around 32.
Borremans said we can expect a rain and snow mix next Friday night with the high topping out at 37.
Thursday's high was the normal 26 for Jan. 10, 27 degrees below the record high of 53, set in 1975.
The low of 12 was 1 degree above normal and 34 degrees above the record low of 22 below for the date, set in 1979 and tied in 1982.
No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the January and 2019 totals at 1.13 inches, 0.72 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Jan. 10 was 1.12 inches in 1869.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 3.23 inches of precipitation, 1.08 inches above normal.
Snowfall totals stayed at 0.4 inches for January, 3.6 inches below normal, 6.3 inches for winter, 11.2 inches below normal, and 9.7 inches for the snow season, 11.9 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Jan. 10 was 5.3 inches in 1974.