Big snowstorm set to deliver heavy blow to Wisconsin on Sunday. See how much will fall and when

Next 12 Hours
A strong snowstorm has stuck to its projected path for the past couple of days and is set to deliver a heavy blow to Wisconsin on Sunday, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin is forecast to get enough snow to make travel treacherous, but the highest totals are predicted to come in central Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for a swath of counties from southwest Wisconsin heading northeast toward Green Bay, including Grant, Lafayette, Iowa, Green, Dane and Columbia from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and Dodge and Jefferson from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sauk, Green Lake and Marquette counties are under a winter storm watch from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the counties to the north and west under a winter storm warning include Richland, Crawford, Juneau and Adams from midnight to 6 p.m.
The heaviest snow is expected along the Interstate 90 corridor heading east from La Crosse where up to 8 inches — and possibly 10 in some locations — could fall, with the hardest snow coming Sunday morning, the Weather Service said.
Green Bay could get 6 inches, while to the north of that corridor, Eau Claire could see 3 to 5 inches and Eagle River 1 to 2 inches.
Wisconsin Dells and Portage could see 5 to 7 inches, Madison 4 to 5 inches, Janesville 2 to 4 inches, and far southeastern Wisconsin 2 to 3 inches.
The latest road conditions for the state are available by calling 511, using the 511 Wisconsin app, or going to the 511 Wisconsin website.
The storm is bringing a round of accumulating snow and slippery travel from parts of the northern Rockies to the Great Lakes this weekend and then portions of the Northeast early in next week, AccuWeather said.
A strong west-to-east oriented jet stream will keep the storm moving at a swift pace, preventing it from grabbing much moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which holds down the snow totals.
In Madison on Saturday, look for a chance for flurries, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 29 and calm wind becoming southwest winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for snow after 5 a.m. as the low falls to around 15.
Sunday should see 2 to 4 inches of snow, a high near 33 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon and gusting as high as 25 mph.
Chances for snow fall to 30% Sunday night, mainly before 9 p.m., as the low falls to around 15.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow Wednesday before 1 p.m., then rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then snow after 4 p.m.; and a 20% chance for snow Wednesday night and Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Monday, partly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, and mostly sunny Friday, with highs near 30, 31. 37, 23 and 22, and lows Monday night through Thursday night around 19, 19, 16 and 5.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts a few flurries midday Saturday, 2 to 5 inches of snow in the Madison area and 3 to 7 inches to the north Sunday, snow developing Wednesday night, and light snow Thursday, with highs Saturday through Friday near 30, 32, 30, 32, 34, 31 and 15, and overnight lows around 15, 11, 14, 14, 3 and 4.
Friday’s high in Madison was 34 at 3:31 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 16 degrees below the record high of 50 for Feb. 7, set in 1987.
Friday’s low in Madison was 12 at 4:15 a.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 33 degrees above the record low of 21 below for Feb. 7, set in 1875.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday, leaving Madison’s February total at zero, 0.3 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.26 inches, 0.01 inches below normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 1.74 inches, 0.21 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 7 is 0.63 inches in 1892.
With no snow on Friday, Madison’s February total stayed at zero, 2.9 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 21.7 inches, 7.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 37.4 inches, 4 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 7 is 6.2 inches in 1892.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.
