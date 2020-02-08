Big snowstorm set to deliver heavy blow to Wisconsin on Sunday. See how much will fall and when

A strong snowstorm has stuck to its projected path for the past couple of days and is set to deliver a heavy blow to Wisconsin on Sunday, according to forecasters.

Southern Wisconsin is forecast to get enough snow to make travel treacherous, but the highest totals are predicted to come in central Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for a swath of counties from southwest Wisconsin heading northeast toward Green Bay, including Grant, Lafayette, Iowa, Green, Dane and Columbia from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and Dodge and Jefferson from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sauk, Green Lake and Marquette counties are under a winter storm watch from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the counties to the north and west under a winter storm warning include Richland, Crawford, Juneau and Adams from midnight to 6 p.m.

The heaviest snow is expected along the Interstate 90 corridor heading east from La Crosse where up to 8 inches — and possibly 10 in some locations — could fall, with the hardest snow coming Sunday morning, the Weather Service said.

Green Bay could get 6 inches, while to the north of that corridor, Eau Claire could see 3 to 5 inches and Eagle River 1 to 2 inches.