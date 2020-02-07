Big snowstorm poised to hammer Wisconsin Sunday. See how much may fall and where

A big snowstorm will hammer Wisconsin on Sunday, with central Wisconsin expected to get hit the hardest, though the track of the storm could shift the zone of heaviest snow, according to forecasters.

A winter storm watch is in effect overnight Saturday into Sunday north and west of the Madison area that includes the counties of Adams, Crawford, Juneau, and Richland, stretching into central Wisconsin and back into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

The National Weather Service said 6 inches of more is possible, with the highest amounts in Wisconsin expected in the Interstate 90 corridor going east from La Crosse and much of that falling Sunday morning.

La Crosse could see 5 to 10 inches of snow, Eau Claire 3 to 7 inches, Eau Claire and Green Bay several inches, Racine 1 to 3 inches, Madison 2 to 4 inches, and Dubuque, Iowa 2 to 5 inches, the Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 31 and northwest winds around 5 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 15, Saturday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 and calm wind becoming southwest winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.