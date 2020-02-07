Big snowstorm poised to hammer Wisconsin Sunday. See how much may fall and where

Next 12 Hours
A big snowstorm will hammer Wisconsin on Sunday, with central Wisconsin expected to get hit the hardest, though the track of the storm could shift the zone of heaviest snow, according to forecasters.
A winter storm watch is in effect overnight Saturday into Sunday north and west of the Madison area that includes the counties of Adams, Crawford, Juneau, and Richland, stretching into central Wisconsin and back into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
The National Weather Service said 6 inches of more is possible, with the highest amounts in Wisconsin expected in the Interstate 90 corridor going east from La Crosse and much of that falling Sunday morning.
La Crosse could see 5 to 10 inches of snow, Eau Claire 3 to 7 inches, Eau Claire and Green Bay several inches, Racine 1 to 3 inches, Madison 2 to 4 inches, and Dubuque, Iowa 2 to 5 inches, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 31 and northwest winds around 5 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 15, Saturday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 and calm wind becoming southwest winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chances for snow are 40% overnight Saturday into Sunday after 3 a.m., 100% Sunday with snow before 5 p.m., then snow possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, 20% for snow and freezing drizzle Sunday night. The snow could total 2 to 4 inches, the Weather Service said.
The high Sunday should be near 33, with winds gusting as high as 25 mph, sandwiching lows around 18 and 14.
Chances for snow return at 30% Wednesday, 40% Wednesday night, and 30% Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday, with highs near 29, 31, 34 and 24, and lows Monday night through Wednesday night around 18, 18 and 17.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few flurries Friday evening into Saturday, snow on Sunday, and light snow possible Thursday, with highs Friday through Thursday near 31, 30, 32, 31, 29, 35 and 32, and overnight lows around 14, 19, 15, 18, 16, 28 and 8.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 33 at 3:19 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 21 degrees below the record high of 54 for Feb. 6, set in 1882.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 14 at 11:57 p.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 33 degrees below the record low of 19 below for Feb. 6, set in 1977.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s February total at zero, 0.26 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.26 inches, 0.03 inches above normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 1.74 inches, 0.25 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 6 is 0.94 inches in 1904.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s February total stayed at zero, 2.5 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 21.7 inches, 7.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 37.4 inches, 4.4. inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 6 is 11.9 inches in 2008.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.
