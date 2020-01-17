Big snowstorm moving into Wisconsin Friday afternoon. See how much will fall and where

In Madison on Friday, look for snow mainly after 3 p.m. with possible daytime accumulations of less than an inch, a high near 26 and southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, expect snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 3 a.m., then sleet, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 4 a.m., and possible accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet and less than a tenth of an inch of ice. Temperatures should rise to around 31 by 5 a.m. and southeast winds blow at 10 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

The snow mixed with freezing rain should become all snow after 7 a.m., with less than another inch of accumulation possible. Temperatures should fall to around 14 by 5 p.m., with south winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming west winds at 20 to 25 mph in the morning, gusting as high as 35 mph and producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5.

The Weather Service said the cold weather will hang around for a few days, before moderating by midweek, with just a 20% chance for snow showers on Thursday.