Big snowstorm moving into Wisconsin Friday afternoon. See how much will fall and where

Next 12 Hours
A big snowstorm will be moving into Wisconsin Friday afternoon, with a winter weather advisory in effect well into Saturday for much of the state, and a winter storm warning for northwest Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
For southern Wisconsin, the snow is expected to develop Friday afternoon from west to east and continue through the late evening, then possibly become mixed with sleet or change over to a period of light freezing rain or drizzle for a time, the National Weather Service said.
In central and northern Wisconsin, the precipitation should be all snow.
Blustery southeast winds gusting 25 to 35 miles per hour also will result in reduced visibility and patchy blowing snow.
Snow totals of 3 to 7 inches are expected across southern Wisconsin, with the highest amounts towards Sheboygan, Port Washington and West Bend. In addition, light icing up to a tenth of an inch is possible, the Weather Service said.
Blustery west winds will develop later Saturday morning and continue through the afternoon causing areas of blowing and drifting snow.
A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect Friday night for Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties, due to high lake levels and gusty southeast winds causing waves up to 10 feet.
After the storm moves out, wind chills are expected to fall to 10 below to 20 below Saturday night, and 10 below to 15 below Sunday night across south-central Wisconsin.
Snow totals forecast by the Weather Service across the state include 4 to 6 inches in Madison, La Crosse and Racine, with less than a tenth of an inch of ice possible in Madison and La Crosse; 4 to 7 inches in Eau Claire; around 7 inches in Green Bay;
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis predicts 2 to 5 inches south of the Madison area, 3 to 6 inches in the Madison area, and 4 to 7 inches north of the Madison area.
The powerful storm system delivered heavy rain and snow to the West Coast, and has prompted blizzard warnings for parts of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, AccuWeather reported.
Rain fell on portions of central Texas and southern Arizona, and ice and snow farther north over the southern High Plains on Thursday. The central Plains got an icy mix on Thursday night that will spread across the Midwest on Friday, with significant icing up to a half-inch possible in states to the south of Wisconsin.
Portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Michigan, will get over a foot of snow before the end of the weekend, with a maximum of 16 inches, AccuWeather said.
You have free articles remaining.
Blizzard conditions will develop Friday night and continue into much of Saturday from the eastern parts of the Dakotas to western Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska.
In Madison on Friday, look for snow mainly after 3 p.m. with possible daytime accumulations of less than an inch, a high near 26 and southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, expect snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 3 a.m., then sleet, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 4 a.m., and possible accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet and less than a tenth of an inch of ice. Temperatures should rise to around 31 by 5 a.m. and southeast winds blow at 10 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
The snow mixed with freezing rain should become all snow after 7 a.m., with less than another inch of accumulation possible. Temperatures should fall to around 14 by 5 p.m., with south winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming west winds at 20 to 25 mph in the morning, gusting as high as 35 mph and producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5.
The Weather Service said the cold weather will hang around for a few days, before moderating by midweek, with just a 20% chance for snow showers on Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday, and cloudy Thursday, with highs near 10, 15, 20, 31 and 34, and lows Saturday night through Wednesday night around zero, zero, zero, 11 and 22.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 24 at 12:40 a.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 52 for Jan. 16, set in 1933.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 3 at 11:59 p.m., 8 degrees below the normal low and 31 degrees above the record low of 28 below for Jan. 16, set in 1979.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s January and 2020 total at 0.72 inches, 0.07 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.24 inches, 0.15 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 16 is 0.8 inches, set in 1870.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s January and 2020 snow total at 6.7 inches, equal to the normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 9.6 inches, 10.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 25.3 inches, 1 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 16 is 6.6 inches, set in 1994.
Madison’s official snow depth is 2 inches.
Photos: Remembering greatest single-day snowstorm in Madison history
State Journal front page Dec. 4, 1990
1990: Driver gets a push
1990: Mountains of snow
1990: Cars stuck
1990: Shoveling out car
1990: Snowblower at work
1990: Abandoned car
1990: Snowstorm aftermath
Snowstorm coverage
Snowstorm coverage
More stories from the greatest single-day snowstorm in Madison history
Read more stories from the Wisconsin State Journal archives about the blizzard that dropped a record 17.3 inches of snow on Madison in a single day on Dec. 3, 1990.