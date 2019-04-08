A major snowstorm taking shape in the Plains states is coming to the upper Midwest on Wednesday, but all of the indications right now point the storm to northern Wisconsin and not at southern Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service said blizzard conditions are possible Wednesday into early Friday in northern and central Wisconsin, mainly in the Wednesday night to Thursday night time frame, so staying updated on changing forecasts could be key if you are planning to travel anywhere in that part of the state or into Minnesota.

In south-central Wisconsin, we can expect rain and some snow starting Wednesday and continuing into Friday, with snow possibly totaling up to 2 inches, and rainfall of up to three-quarters of an inch.

At least it was very nice on Monday.

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox Sign Up! Weather Alerts Daily weather updates each morning, plus real-time alerts. Severe Weather Alerts - Dane County Severe Weather Alerts - Columbia County Severe Weather Alerts - Dodge County Severe Weather Alerts - Green County Severe Weather Alerts - Iowa County Severe Weather Alerts - Jefferson County Severe Weather Alerts - Lafayette County Severe Weather Alerts - Rock County Severe Weather Alerts - Sauk County Obituaries I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The day-to-day outlook for Madison:

Monday night: A 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., otherwise mostly clear, low around 41.

Tuesday: Sunny, high near 56. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 30.

Wednesday: A 70% chance of precipitation, rain and snow likely before 1 p.m., then rain to 3 p.m., then rain and snow after 3 p.m., high near 38. New snow accumulation of 1 inch is possible.

Wednesday night: A 70% chance of precipitation, rain and snow likely, low around 32. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 inch is possible.

Thursday: An 80% chance of precipitation, rain and snow likely before 10 a.m., then rain, possibly a thunderstorm, high near 44. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.

Thursday night: A 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., low around 34. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Friday: A 30% chance of snow before 9 a.m., then rain and snow to 11 a.m., then rain after 11 a.m., high near 42.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 27.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 48.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 29.

Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 50.