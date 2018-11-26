The big snowstorm that hit the Midwest Sunday missed Madison completely, but areas to the south and east weren't as lucky.
Up to a foot of snow fell in the Chicago area and surrounding suburbs, while far southeast Wisconsin had up to eight inches of snow, with smaller amounts to the west and north.
Areas that were hit could have more problems today, with winds gusting up to 30 mph producing drifts across highways, the National Weather Service said.
The system did bring much colder air to the capital city, with highs only expected to reach the 20s both Monday and Tuesday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we can expect 28 and mostly cloudy skies on Monday and 24 and partly sunny skies on Tuesday, before the high gets back to 30 on Wednesday, under sunny skies.
The Weather Service is looking at a 40 percent chance of snow showers on Thursday with a high of 34, but no accumulation is in the forecast as of Monday.
Friday should be partly sunny with a high in the upper 30s.
We could see rain or snow on Saturday with a high in the upper 30s once again, then another chance for rain or snow on Sunday with a high near 40.
Borremans said it should be mostly cloudy and 39 next Monday.
Sunday's high of 38 was 1 degree below normal and 24 degrees below the record high of 62 for Nov. 25, set in 1908.
The low of 28 was 4 degrees above normal and 36 degrees above the record low of 8 below for the date, set in 1950.
No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the November total at 1.61 inches, 0.39 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 25, was 0.90 inches in 1952.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 12.43 inches of precipitation, 4.90 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 48.46 inches of precipitation, 16.11 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Nov. 25 was 3.0 inches in 1987.