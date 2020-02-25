Big snowstorm keeps tracking to south, south-central Wisconsin escaping as Chicago now in bullseye

A big snowstorm that had been expected to pummel our area keeps tracking more to the south than originally predicted and now is forecast to almost totally miss south-central Wisconsin.

Chicago now is the bullseye for the storm that was forecast to dump up to a foot of snow across southern Wisconsin just a couple of days ago, according to forecasters.

Madison is expected to get at most a trace of snow, and areas to the north and west no snow, while Janesville could see nothing to up to an inch, Milwaukee zero to 2 inches, and Racine and Kenosha zero to 3 inches, the National Weather Service said.

A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect from Sheboygan south to Kenosha due to brisk northeast winds and high waves, and there is a chance that a lake effect snow band could develop and result in locally higher snow amounts in southeastern Wisconsin.

Winter storm watches are in effect for parts of northern Illinois, Indiana and southern Michigan, with Detroit possibly to see its biggest snowfall of the year, AccuWeather said.