Big snowstorm keeps tracking to south, south-central Wisconsin escaping as Chicago now in bullseye

Next 12 Hours
A big snowstorm that had been expected to pummel our area keeps tracking more to the south than originally predicted and now is forecast to almost totally miss south-central Wisconsin.
Chicago now is the bullseye for the storm that was forecast to dump up to a foot of snow across southern Wisconsin just a couple of days ago, according to forecasters.
Madison is expected to get at most a trace of snow, and areas to the north and west no snow, while Janesville could see nothing to up to an inch, Milwaukee zero to 2 inches, and Racine and Kenosha zero to 3 inches, the National Weather Service said.
A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect from Sheboygan south to Kenosha due to brisk northeast winds and high waves, and there is a chance that a lake effect snow band could develop and result in locally higher snow amounts in southeastern Wisconsin.
Winter storm watches are in effect for parts of northern Illinois, Indiana and southern Michigan, with Detroit possibly to see its biggest snowfall of the year, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for cloudy skies, a high near 34 and northeast winds around 15 miles per hour gusting as high as 25 mph, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 20% chance for snow overnight into Wednesday, with a low around 24 and a high near 28 under mostly cloudy skies.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 15, Thursday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 26 and northwest winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow Sunday night and a 40% chance for rain and snow Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 26, 26, 30, 39 and 44, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 11, 11, 15 and 27.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible few flurries southeast of Madison, a possible few flurries Friday, and a slight chance of a rain/snow mix on Monday.
Max Tsaparis said highs Tuesday through Monday should be near 34, 28, 25, 25, 29, 35 and 38, and overnight lows around 22, 11, 5, 6, 13, 25 and 26.
Monday’s high in Madison was 38 at 3:55 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 24 degrees below the record high of 62 for Feb. 24, set in 2002.
Monday’s low in Madison was 22 at 5:22 a.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 35 degrees above the record low of 13 below for Feb. 24, set in 1889.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s February total at 0.94 inches, 0.27 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 4.2 inches, 0.02 inches above normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 2.68 inches, 0.24 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 24 is 0.64 inches in 1892.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s February total stayed at 13.3 inches, 4 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 35 inches, 0.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 50.7 inches, 10.9 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 24 is 6 inches in 1938.
Madison’s official snow depth is 8 inches.
Photos: Remembering Madison's Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011