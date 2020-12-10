Big snow to no snow: Weekend storm details still uncertain for southern Wisconsin

A storm system could wallop southern Wisconsin with the first significant snow of the season Friday night into Saturday, or it might deliver nothing, according to forecasters.

“The uncertainty with this system remains high,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Stumpf said in a statement. “The track/strength of the system and the exact snowfall amounts and impacts across the area are still in question. The range of possibilities across southern Wisconsin continues to be anything from little/no snow to several inches.”

Stump said there likely will be a strong cutoff of snow on the northern edge of wherever the system sets up, meaning not many miles could mean big differences in storm impact. He said there also is greater uncertainty for snow in far southeastern Wisconsin due the impact of Lake Michigan, which remains above freezing, with any snow that occurs near Lake Michigan would be of the wet/heavier variety.

AccuWeather said the storm won't reach blockbuster status, but it will deliver wintry precipitation across about a 2,000-mile-long corridor from the southern Rockies to southern Canada, straddling the major metro areas of Chicago and Milwaukee.