Better late than never: Lake Mendota declared officially frozen

The Wisconsin State Climatology Office declared Lake Mendota to be officially frozen Sunday.

Warm temperatures in December and early January caused ice to accumulate later than usual as the freeze date neared the latest on record for Mendota, according to a press release from the Clean Lakes Alliance. The latest freeze date on record for Lake Mendota is Jan. 30, 1932.

Adam Sodersten, the communications director for Clean Lakes Alliance, attributed the late freeze date to the changing climate in Wisconsin. The median freeze date is Dec. 20, but Lake Mendota has been freezing later in the last 20 years, he said.

But when Madison’s lakes finally do freeze, they become the city’s largest parks, and that is reason for celebration, Sodersten said.

Frozen Assets, the annual winter festival held on and near the lake, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Edgewater. The celebration will offer curling, ice hockey, sleigh rides, hot chocolate and s’mores among other family friendly events.

“It’s a fun day on the lake,” Sodersten said.