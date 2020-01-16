Better late than never: Lake Mendota declared officially frozen

The Wisconsin State Climatology Office declared Lake Mendota to be officially frozen Sunday.
Warm temperatures in December and early January caused ice to accumulate later than usual as the freeze date neared the latest on record for Mendota, according to a press release from the Clean Lakes Alliance. The latest freeze date on record for Lake Mendota is Jan. 30, 1932.
Adam Sodersten, the communications director for Clean Lakes Alliance, attributed the late freeze date to the changing climate in Wisconsin. The median freeze date is Dec. 20, but Lake Mendota has been freezing later in the last 20 years, he said.
But when Madison’s lakes finally do freeze, they become the city’s largest parks, and that is reason for celebration, Sodersten said.
Frozen Assets, the annual winter festival held on and near the lake, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Edgewater. The celebration will offer curling, ice hockey, sleigh rides, hot chocolate and s’mores among other family friendly events.
“It’s a fun day on the lake,” Sodersten said.
The annual Frozen Assets 5k, a walk and run that is one of the only such events in North America held entirely on a lake, will make its way past the Statue of Liberty — an inflatable replica of the head, arm and torch erected for the Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival. The statue, which peeks out of the ice, made its debut in the 1970s and returned to Lake Mendota in 2010 and 2019.
The Wisconsin State Climatology Office requires a lake to be frozen for a period of 24 consecutive hours before it can be officially declared frozen over. The 2020 freeze date is two days after last year’s, when Lake Mendota froze, thawed during a warm spell over the holidays, and froze again on Jan. 10, 2019.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will not designate any thickness of ice as safe but, generally, a thickness of 4 inches can hold people, 6 to 8 inches can hold cars, and 12 or more inches can hold trucks.