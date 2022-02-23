Beloit declares snow emergency for Thursday snowstorm

The city of Beloit has preemptively declared a snow emergency for Thursday afternoon into Friday due to an expected snowstorm.

The snow emergency will be effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday, the city said. Vehicles are not allowed to park or stand on city streets during that time.

Residents need to move their cars from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot, the city said. Those lots can be found online at go.madison.com/beloit-snow. Trash and recycling carts also need to be removed from the street.

“Beloit snow removal crew members rely on local residents to move the vehicles so they can clear snow from all streets during bigger snow events,” Beloit Public Works director Laura Pigatti Williamson said in a statement. “Our plow drivers work all day and all night to keep our community’s roads safe for travel. Please help them out by moving your vehicle during the snow emergency.”

