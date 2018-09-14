It should be a beautiful weekend in Madison with plenty of sun and warm temperatures, but the upcoming work week could be a different story.
Forecasters are calling for rain starting Tuesday and continuing into Thursday, with the best chance coming on Wednesday night and Thursday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said highs this weekend could reach 83 on Friday and Saturday and 84 on Sunday, with humidity added to the mix.
The muggy weather continues on Monday with a high of 84, and a chance for a shower or storm late at night.
The National Weather Service said there's a 20 percent chance of rain Monday night and Tuesday, a 40 percent chance Tuesday night and Wednesday, and a 60 percent chance Wednesday night and Thursday.
Temperatures will start cooling off on Tuesday, with highs of 77 on Tuesday, 70 on Wednesday and 76 on Thursday, the Weather Service said.
Borremans is forecasting increasing sunshine and cooler temperatures next Friday, with a high of 72.
Thursday's high of 79 was 6 degrees above normal and 14 degrees below the record high of 93 for Sept. 13, set in 1939.
The low of 53 was 2 degrees above normal and 22 degrees above the record low of 31 for the date, set in 1964.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the September and meteorological fall (September through November) rainfall total at 2.85 inches, 1.41 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Sept. 13 was 2.34 inches in 1961.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 38.88 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 12.62 inches above normal.