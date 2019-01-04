Winter outdoor enthusiasts won't like it, but the weather in south-central Wisconsin should be more like early spring than the middle of winter this weekend.
Forecasts are calling for sunshine and highs in the low to mid-40s Friday and Saturday, before clouds move in Sunday and rain starts at night.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said it should be a little cooler on Sunday with a high of 38, before rain develops at night, with a chance of snow mixed in.
The National Weather Service pegs our chances of precipitation at 90 percent, but little or no accumulation is expected.
Strong winds could also gust up to 30 mph Sunday night, then up to 25 mph on Monday.
We should see rain again on Monday with a high of 46, the rain diminishing in the afternoon.
The above normal temperatures continue on Tuesday with sunshine and a high near 40.
Wednesday looks sunny with a high of 33.
Borremans is forecasting partly sunny skies and 36 on Thursday, with the chance for a rain/snow mix at night.
Rain and snow are possible again next Friday, the high topping out at 35.
Thursday's high of 37 was 10 degrees above normal and 20 degrees below the record high of 57 for Jan. 3, set in 1874.
The low of 21 was 9 degrees above normal and 44 degrees above the record low of 23 below for the date, set in 1887.
No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the January total at 0.03 inches, 0.09 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Jan. 3 was 0.70 inches in 1906.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 2.13 inches of precipitation, 0.27 inches above normal.
The 2019 precipitation total is also at 0.03 inches.
Madison has received 0.4 inches of snow this month, 0.8 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Jan. 3 was 8.3 inches in 1971.
Since Dec. 1, Madison has received 6.3 inches of snow, 8.4 inches below normal.
So far in the snow season, Madison has received 9.7 inches of snow, 9.1 inches below normal.