Madison is in store for some great weather this weekend, and the nice weather should continue into next week.
The National Weather Service said sunshine and highs in the 40s are expected both Saturday and Sunday.
The only precipitation noted is some patchy fog Thursday night into Friday morning.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: Patchy fog after 8 p.m., low around 28.
- Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m., otherwise, mostly sunny, high near 39.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 25.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 43.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 28.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 43.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 25.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 35.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 23.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 37.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 29.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 39.