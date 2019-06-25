After dodging raindrops Tuesday afternoon, it should be a beautiful summer's day in Madison on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said we can expect sunshine and a high of 81 on Wednesday, but we could see showers and thunderstorms move into the area at night and possibly continuing on Thursday.
Highs are expected to stay in the 80s all week, climbing to 85 both Saturday and Sunday.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Tuesday afternoon: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 78.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 64.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 81.
- Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 67.
- Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 83.
- Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 69.
- Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 82.
- Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 72.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 85.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 71.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 85.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 71.
- Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 83.