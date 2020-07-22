Beautiful Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, but heat to return for weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It will be a beautiful Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, but the area will see highs back near 90 Saturday and Sunday, with thunderstorm chances returning Sunday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Thursday, look for cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 59, Thursday should be partly sunny, with a high near 79 and northwest winds around 5 mph becoming calm.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 63, Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 85 and winds developing out of the south in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 30% Sunday, mainly after 2 p.m.; 40% Sunday night; 50% Monday and Monday night; and 20% Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Monday, and sunny Tuesday, with highs near 89, 88, 85 and 83, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 70, 74, 72 and 65.