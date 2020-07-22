Beautiful Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, but heat to return for weekend

Next 12 Hours
It will be a beautiful Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, but the area will see highs back near 90 Saturday and Sunday, with thunderstorm chances returning Sunday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Thursday, look for cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 59, Thursday should be partly sunny, with a high near 79 and northwest winds around 5 mph becoming calm.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 63, Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 85 and winds developing out of the south in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 30% Sunday, mainly after 2 p.m.; 40% Sunday night; 50% Monday and Monday night; and 20% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Monday, and sunny Tuesday, with highs near 89, 88, 85 and 83, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 70, 74, 72 and 65.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a nice Wednesday, heat building for the weekend, possible isolated storms Friday and Saturday, possible storms Saturday night and Sunday, and possible isolated storms Monday and Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 79, 79, 87, 90, 90, 87 and 84, and overnight lows around 60, 64, 70, 73, 70 and 65.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 79 at 11:59 a.m., 3 degrees below the normal high and 25 degrees below the record high of 104 for July 21, set in 1901.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 62 at 12:22 a.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 21 degrees above the record low of 41 for July 21, set in 1966.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s July total at 6.04 inches, 3.13 inches above normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 11.11 inches, 3.66 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 24.72 inches, 5.44 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 21 is 4.32 inches in 1881.
Photos: Remembering Wisconsin's deadliest tornado in 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
Front page of the Minneapolis Tribune on June 13, 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
Wisconsin State Journal front page June 13, 1899
