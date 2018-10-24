Madison should see picture-perfect weather on Wednesday with sun and a high near 52, but the rest of the week isn't as nice.
Forecasters are calling for clouds moving in on Thursday and staying through Sunday, with rain chances starting late Thursday night.
The National Weather Service said rain chances are low as the weekend starts but the chances grow heading toward Sunday.
There's a 40 percent chance for rain Saturday night and a 70 percent chance on Sunday, but the rain isn't expected to be plentiful.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said highs should be 50 through Saturday, then dip to 47 on Sunday.
The start of the work week should be chilly but rain free, with highs of 49 on Monday and 52 on Tuesday.
Borremans said expect increasing clouds next Wednesday with a chance for afternoon showers and a high of 50.
The high of 53 on Tuesday was 3 degrees below normal and 28 degrees below the record high of 81 for Oct. 23, set in 1963.
The low of 31 was 6 degrees below normal and 16 degrees above the record low of 15 for the date, set in 1969.
No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the October total at 4.86 inches, 3.10 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Oct. 23 was 1.59 inches in 1959.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.32 inches of precipitation, 5.43 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 46.35 inches of precipitation, 16.64 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Oct. 23 was 2.5 inches in 1929.