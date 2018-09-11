Beautiful weather will continue into early next week for flood-ravaged southern Wisconsin, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service and 27 Storm Track include no mention of rain chances in their forecasts for the area through Monday, while 27 Storm Track says there is just a chance for showers and thundershowers next Tuesday.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Tuesday, Mostly sunny Wednesday, sunny Thursday through Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday, with highs near 78, 75, 76, 79, 81, 78 and 77, and lows Tuesday night through Sunday night around 54, 57, 57, 60, 60 and 61.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said skies over Madison should be sunny Tuesday through Sunday, mostly sunny Monday and increasing clouds next Tuesday, with highs near 77, 79, 78, 81, 82, 82, 83 and 77, and overnight lows around 55, 55, 56, 59, 60, 61, 63 and 55.
Monday’s high in Madison was 73 at 4:32 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 95 for Sept. 10, set in 1931.
Monday’s low in Madison was 46 at 5:20 a.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 13 degrees above the record low of 33 for Sept. 10, set in 1967.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 2.85 inches, 1.73 inches above normal. The 2018 total stayed at 38.88 inches, 12.94 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 10 is 2 inches in 1876.