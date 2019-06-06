You can't ask for better weather in south-central Wisconsin then what we will be getting the next three days.
Forecasters are calling for sunshine and high temperatures near 80 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a chance for rain on Sunday before two more days of sun.
Patchy dense fog greeted some drivers in the region Thursday morning, mostly south of Madison, but the fog is expected to lift later in the morning.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler said Friday and Saturday will be very pleasant, with sunshine and highs of 80 boths days, then a few showers could move in on Sunday with the high topping out at 77.
The National Weather Service puts the chances for showers and thunderstorms at 40% on Sunday and Sunday night, as a cold front moves through the region.
The cold front will drop temperatures below normal for a couple of days, with Monday's high only reaching 69 under sunny skies, and Tuesday's high topping out at 71, also under sunny skies, the Weather Service said.
There are slight chances for thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday, the high only reaching 67.
Wednesday's high in Madison was 82, 7 degrees above normal and 10 degrees below the record high of 92 for June 5, set in 1934.
The low of 62 was 9 degrees above normal and 27 degrees above the record low of 35 for the date, set in 1982.
Three-hundredths of an inch of rain fell at the airport, bringing the June and meteorological summer (June through August) totals up to 1.03 inches, 0.29 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on June 5 was 3.67 inches in 1963.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 16.84 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 4.27 inches above normal.