The weather in south-central Wisconsin should be great for any outdoor activities this Easter weekend, but the start of the new work and school week could be wet.

The National Weather Service said sunshine and warmer temperatures are in the forecast Friday through Sunday, with highs of 56, 64 and 74 expected.

Residents living along swollen rivers might not have as nice of a weekend, however, with flood warnings issued along the Wisconsin River, the Mississippi River and smaller streams throughout the state.

In Portage, residents are making sandbags to keep the Wisconsin River away from homes, with the river already in minor flood stage and is expected to rise to major flood stage by Sunday evening.

The river is expected to crest at 20.4 feet, while the record is 20.7 feet in 2010.

Heavy rain on Monday won't help waterlogged areas in south-central Wisconsin.

The Weather Service said there is a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday with the high reaching 63 and rainfall totals up to an inch.

Monday's rain should be the only precipitation in the region through Thursday.

Tuesday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 56, then sunshine and 59 on Wednesday and sunshine and 66 on Thursday.

Thursday's high in Madison was 58, 1 degree below normal and 29 degrees below the record high of 87 for April 18, set in 1977.

The low of 41 was 4 degrees above normal and 23 degrees above the record low of 18 for the date, set in 1983.

A hundredth of an inch of precipitation (rain plus melted snow) fell at the airport on Thursday, bringing the April total up to 1.34 inches, 0.68 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on April 18 was 2.15 inches in 1880.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 2.26 inches of precipitation, 1.96 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 7.76 inches of precipitation, 0.86 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 1.7 inches for April, 0.3 inches below normal; 4.5 inches for spring, 4.5 inches below normal; and 56.0 inches for the snow season, 5.9 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on April 18 was 7.2 inches in 2018.