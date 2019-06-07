The great weather we've had in south-central Wisconsin this week just keeps going on into the weekend.
Forecasters are calling for sunshine and highs close to 80 Friday and Saturday, before the next chance of rain comes on Sunday.
The National Weather Service said there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms mostly between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday, but no severe weather is expected. The high should be in the mid-70s.
The work week looks cooler with several chances of rain.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said we could see a few morning showers and a high of 73 on Monday, then afternoon showers and a high of 75 on Tuesday.
There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with the high topping out at 70, the Weather Service said.
Thursday should be mostly sunny with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms, the high only reaching 69.
Thursday's high of 84 in Madison was the warmest day of 2019 so far, 9 degrees above normal but 10 degrees below the record high of 94 for June 6, set in 1952 and tied in 2011.
The low of 57 was 4 degrees above normal and 21 degrees above the record low of 36 for the date, set in 1982.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the June and meteorological summer (June through August) rainfall totals at 1.03 inches, 0.14 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on June 6 was 1.36 inches in 1930.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 16.84 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 4.12 inches above normal.