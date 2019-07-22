If your idea of perfect summer weather is sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s, south-central Wisconsin is the place to be this week.
For the first time in close to a month, highs will be below normal, as the prolonged heat wave was finally broken over the weekend.
Sunny days are also forecast through Sunday, with a small chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday night.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier is looking at highs of 76 on Monday and 78 on Tuesday, then gradually rising into the low to mid-80s through Friday.
The National Weather Service has slightly cooler temps in mind, with a high only of 69 on Monday, then from the mid- to upper 70s the rest of the week.
The weekend looks very nice, with mostly sunny skies and highs right around 80 both Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday's high was the normal 82, 22 degrees below the record high of 104 for July 21, set in 1901.
The low of 66 was 5 degrees above normal and 25 degrees above the record low of 41 for the date, set in 1966.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 5.56 inches, 2.65 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on July 21 was 4.32 inches in 1881.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 10.72 inches of rain, 3.27 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 26.53 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 7.25 inches above normal.