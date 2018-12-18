Forecasters are looking at a beautiful Tuesday in Madison, with sunshine and a high of 47, but Wednesday and Thursday could be a little wet.
The National Weather Service said we could see some rain in the afternoon on Wednesday, then rain mixing with snow late at night, gradually ending Thursday morning.
The chances are only pegged at 20 percent to 30 percent, so there's a better chance we won't see any rain or snow.
Highs are expected to reach 42 on Wednesday and 37 on Thursday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans is looking at colder temperatures for the weekend, with highs of 33 on Friday, the first day of winter, 32 on Saturday and 32 on Sunday.
Skies should be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.
Christmas Eve on Monday looks good, with sunshine and a high in the low to mid-30s.
Borremans is forecasting a chance of snow next Tuesday, Christmas Day, with a high of 31.
Monday's high of 40 was 11 degrees above normal and 14 degrees below the record high of 54 for Dec. 17, set in 1939.
The low of 21 was 6 degrees above normal and 34 degrees above the record low of 13 below, set in 1972.
No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the December and meteorological winter (December through February) totals at 0.69 inches, 0.41 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Dec. 17 was 0.44 inches in 1896.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 49.23 inches of precipitation, 15.39 inches above normal.
Snowfall totals stayed at 1.0 inches for the month and winter, 6.5 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Dec. 17 was 4.1 inches in 1963.
Since the start of snow season July 1, Madison has received 4.4 inches of snow, 7.2 inches below normal.