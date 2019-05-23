Memorial Day Weekend Eve should be beautiful in south-central Wisconsin, but the first part of the long holiday weekend won't be so nice.

Sunshine and a high in the mid-70s is forecast on Thursday, but showers and thunderstorms are set to move into the region on Friday and possibly stick around on Saturday.

The National Weather Service said there's a 60% chance for rain on Friday with a high of 69. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible during the day, and up to an inch Friday night.

Showers and thunderstorms could continue on Saturday, mostly before 8 a.m., with skies gradually clearing and the high reaching 77.

27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said Sunday should be a very nice day, with sunshine and a high of 75.

There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday, with the high topping out in the low 70s.

Rain and storms remain in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs around 70 both days.

Wednesday's high of 78 was 8 degrees above normal and 14 degrees below the record high of 92 for May 22, set in 1975.

The low of 46 was 2 degrees below normal and 19 degrees above the record low of 27 for the date, set in 1967.

Two-hundredths of an inch of rain fell at the airport, bringing the May precipitation total up to 3.41 inches, 0.98 inches above normal.

The record precipitation (rain and melted snow) total on May 22 was 1.60 inches in 1907.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 7.55 inches of precipitation, 0.48 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 13.05 inches of precipitation, 2.34 inches above normal.