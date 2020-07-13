Beautiful summer Monday, next storms likely Tuesday night, heat to build again for weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monday will be a near-copy of Sunday for the area, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s, according to forecasters.

But thunderstorms are likely to return Tuesday night, and heat will build again for the weekend, with highs back in the 90s, according to forecasters.

Severe storms are possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Monday, look for mostly sunny, skies a high near 82 and south winds developing around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 65, Tuesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 1 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 83 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The chance for showers and storms is 70% overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch as the low falls to around 66.

The chance for showers and storms falls to 50% Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 78 and north winds around 5 mph.