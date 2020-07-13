Beautiful summer Monday, next storms likely Tuesday night, heat to build again for weekend

Next 12 Hours
Monday will be a near-copy of Sunday for the area, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s, according to forecasters.
But thunderstorms are likely to return Tuesday night, and heat will build again for the weekend, with highs back in the 90s, according to forecasters.
Severe storms are possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Monday, look for mostly sunny, skies a high near 82 and south winds developing around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 65, Tuesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 1 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 83 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The chance for showers and storms is 70% overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch as the low falls to around 66.
The chance for showers and storms falls to 50% Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 78 and north winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 20% Wednesday night, 30% Friday, 40% Friday night, 20% Saturday, and 30% Saturday night and Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday, and mostly sunny Friday through Sunday, with highs near 83, 86, 91 and 90, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 60, 64, 71 and 72.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and storms Tuesday, especially late in the day; storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday; scattered showers and storms Wednesday; a possible few storms Friday; possible isolated storms Saturday and again Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 84, 85, 80, 88, 88, 90 and 92, and overnight lows around 66, 67, 64, 68, 70 and 72.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 81 at 2:48 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 104 for July 12, set in 1936.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 62 at 11:59 p.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 45 for July 12, set in 1975.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s July total at 4.6 inches, 2.91 inches above normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 9.67 inches, 3.44 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 23.28 inches, 5.22 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 12 is 1.23 inches in 1937.
