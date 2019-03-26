The next two days should give all of us hope that spring is definitely coming to Madison, but the first part of the weekend won't seem like it.

The National Weather Service is forecasting sun and 46 on Tuesday and sun and 55 on Wednesday, but that's where the nice weather ends until Sunday.

Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 55, then rain comes in on Friday, with chances for snow mixed in Friday night and Saturday.

The Weather Service is looking at an 80 percent chance for rain on Friday, starting after 1 p.m. with a high of 47. Rainfall could total up to a quarter-inch.

We could see much more precipitation Friday night into Saturday.

The forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m., then rain to 3 a.m. and snow after that.

Precipitation could total up to three-quarters of an inch in the overnight hours.

Saturday morning could be wet with snow possibly mixed with rain, gradually ending as the day goes on.

Highs for the weekend aren't expected to break 40, with Saturday's high only hitting 36 and Sunday's high reaching 38.

It should be sunny on Sunday and Monday, with a high of 44 to start the new work and school week.

Monday's high in Madison was 44, 3 degrees below normal and 33 degrees below the record high of 77 for March 25, set in 2007.

The low of 24 was 4 degrees below normal and 28 degrees above the record low of 4 below for the date, set in 1960.

No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport on Monday, keeping the March and meteorological spring (March through May) totals at 0.88 inches, 0.78 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on March 25 was 1.41 inches in 1920.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.38 inches of precipitation, 2.04 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 2.8 inches for the month and spring, 3.2 inches below normal, and 54.3 inches for the snow season, 7.2 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on March 25 was 5.0 inches in 1899.