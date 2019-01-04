NWS 1-4-19 afternoon
National Weather Service

Saturday could be one of the nicest spring days we've seen in Madison, only it's the middle of winter.

The National Weather Service is looking at sunshine and a high near 46 on Saturday, more akin to the high on the first day of spring in March.

The great weather will be short-lived, since rain is expected to move into the region Sunday night.

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Friday night: Patchy fog after 9 p.m., otherwise mostly clear, low around 28.
  • Saturday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., otherwise sunny, high near 46.
  • Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 27.
  • Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 38.
  • Sunday night: A 90 percent chance for precipitation, rain possibly mixed with snow, turning to all rain after 2 a.m., low around 33. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
  • Monday: A 90 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 46. Winds gusting up to 25 mph. Up to a half-inch of rain possible.
  • Monday night: A 30 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m., low around 31.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 40.
  • Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.
  • Wednesday: Sunny, high near 33.
  • Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 22.
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 36.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.