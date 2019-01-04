Saturday could be one of the nicest spring days we've seen in Madison, only it's the middle of winter.
The National Weather Service is looking at sunshine and a high near 46 on Saturday, more akin to the high on the first day of spring in March.
The great weather will be short-lived, since rain is expected to move into the region Sunday night.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Patchy fog after 9 p.m., otherwise mostly clear, low around 28.
- Saturday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., otherwise sunny, high near 46.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 27.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 38.
- Sunday night: A 90 percent chance for precipitation, rain possibly mixed with snow, turning to all rain after 2 a.m., low around 33. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
- Monday: A 90 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 46. Winds gusting up to 25 mph. Up to a half-inch of rain possible.
- Monday night: A 30 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m., low around 31.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 40.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 33.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 22.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 36.