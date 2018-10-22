We can't complain about the weather to start the work and school week in Madison.
Forecasters are looking at sunshine and a high pushing 60, the start of three days of sun before clouds move in on Thursday.
The National Weather Service said highs should be near 50 on Tuesday and 48 on Wednesday, with overnight lows in the low 30s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said Thursday should be mostly cloudy with a few light afternoon showers, the high reaching 47.
The weekend could be a little wet, but nothing to get too worried about if going to Freakfest on Saturday on State Street.
Light rain showers are forecast Friday through Sunday, with highs of 48, 48 and 47, Borremans said.
The Weather Service puts rain chances at 30 percent Friday night, 40 percent Saturday, 30 percent Saturday night and 30 percent Sunday.
Borremans is forecasting mostly sunny skies and 49 next Monday.
Sunday's high of 49 was 8 degrees colder than normal and 35 degrees below the record high of 84 for Oct. 21, set in1947.
The low of 22 was 15 degrees below normal and 2 degrees above the record low of 20 for the date, set in 1960.
No rain or snow fell at the airport, keeping the October precipitation total at 4.86 inches, 3.25 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Oct. 21 was 1.04 inches in 1951.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.32 inches of precipitation, 5.58 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 46.35 inches of precipitation, 16.79 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Oct. 21 was 2.3 inches in 2006.