Beautiful late summer weather continuing for southern Wisconsin

Beautiful late summer weather will continue for the next week for southern Wisconsin, with plenty of sunshine, highs in the 80s and minimal chances for showers and thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 81 and winds developing out of the southwest around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 59, Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 82 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 60, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 85 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 20% Saturday after 1 p.m., 30% Saturday night mainly before 1 a.m., 20% Sunday after 1 p.m., and 20% Monday night and Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday through Tuesday, with highs near 86, 84, 85 and 85, and lows Saturday night through Monday night around 64, 62 and 63.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts sunshine and quiet weather into the weekend, with isolated storms possible Saturday and Saturday night, and an isolated storm possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis said skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, mostly to partly sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, with highs near 82, 85, 86, 87, 87, 87 and 89, and overnight lows around 60, 62, 63, 62, 59 and 68.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 77 at 4:30 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 24 degrees below the record high of 101 for Aug. 18, set in 1936.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 55 at 11:59 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 14 degrees above the record low of 41 for Aug. 18, set in 1977.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, keeping Madison’s August total at 1.13 inches, 1.42 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 13.79 inches, 2.52 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 27.4 inches, 4.3 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 18 is 3.39 inches in 2007.
