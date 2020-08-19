Beautiful late summer weather continuing for southern Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beautiful late summer weather will continue for the next week for southern Wisconsin, with plenty of sunshine, highs in the 80s and minimal chances for showers and thunderstorms, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 81 and winds developing out of the southwest around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 59, Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 82 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 60, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 85 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 20% Saturday after 1 p.m., 30% Saturday night mainly before 1 a.m., 20% Sunday after 1 p.m., and 20% Monday night and Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday through Tuesday, with highs near 86, 84, 85 and 85, and lows Saturday night through Monday night around 64, 62 and 63.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts sunshine and quiet weather into the weekend, with isolated storms possible Saturday and Saturday night, and an isolated storm possible Tuesday.