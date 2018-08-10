Once some dense fog burns off, south-central Wisconsin should enjoy a mostly sunny Friday with highs in the mid-80s, according to forecasters.
A dense fog advisory is in effect for portions of south-central and southwest Wisconsin through mid-morning Friday, mainly along and west of a line from Pardeeville to Madison to Janesville and Beloit, with visibility of less than a quarter-mile in some areas.
The National Weather Service said there is a slight chance for thunderstorms on Saturday, with a few possibly producing some small hail or gusty winds, and then there is another chance for storms Tuesday night into Wednesday, but the probability of severe weather appears to be low.
In Madison on Friday, look for areas of dense fog before 11 a.m., otherwise mostly sunny skies, a high near 84 and light northeast winds increasing to 5 to 10 miles per hour in the afternoon.
After an overnight low around 62, Saturday’s forecast features a 20 percent chance of showers and storms between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., sunny skies, a high near 81 and northwest winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 64, Sunday should be sunny, with a high near 83 and calm wind becoming northeast winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Monday and Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 81, 81, 76 and 76, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday around 63, 65, 63 and 60.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts a nice Friday once patchy early fog burns off, a stray afternoon shower possible on Saturday, a possible shower or thunderstorm Tuesday night, a possible few showers storms Wednesday into Wednesday night, and possible showers and storms next Friday.
Brown said skies over Madison should be becoming mostly sunny on Friday, mostly to partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, mostly to partly sunny Tuesday, partly cloudy Wednesday, mostly sunny Thursday, and mostly cloudy next Friday, with highs near 83, 86, 85, 85, 86, 80, 80 and 78, and overnight lows around 62, 63, 63, 65, 64, 61, 59 and 58.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 87 at 1:39 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal high and 8 degrees below the record high of 95 for Aug. 8, set in 1887, 1934 and 1936.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 63 at 11:17 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 40 for Aug. 8, set in 1972.
Officially, 0.47 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s August total to 1.64 inches, 0.41 inches above normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 10.43 inches, 0.48 inches above normal. The 2018 total rose to 27.27 inches, 5.49 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 9 is 1.8 inches in 1960.